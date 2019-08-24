Home / Latest Updates / 15 insurgents killed, villages cleared in Takhar

15 insurgents killed, villages cleared in Takhar

Guest August 24, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 36 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and several villages were cleared from their presence in northeastern Takhar province

A statement released by Ministry of Interior (MoI), said Saturday that 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and 23 others injured during a joint clearance operation carried out by ANDSF in Ashkmash district of Takhar.

The statement said that Hajji Sattar, a key local commander of the Taliban terrorists was among those killed during crackdown in the district.

Several villages cleared from Taliban in Ashkmash district, added statement.

About Guest

Check Also

India should be wary of a U.S.-Pakistan deal: former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai

By: Suhasini Haidar Karzai says Islamabad is trying to hold the Afghan peace process hostage …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved