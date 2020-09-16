15 killed as Taliban violence rages in north amid ceasefire push

AT News

KABUL: At least nine security forces and six civilians were killed in latest clashes erupted between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban fighters in Northern parts of Afghanistan, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Taliban staged attacks on several areas of Chaharkant district of northern Balkh province.

District Governor, Salima Mazari said that nine people, including three public uprising forces and six civilians were killed, and five others wounded.

Meanwhile, Kunduz Governor’s Spokesman, Ismatullah Muradi said that six security forces were killed after the Taliban fighters stormed their checkpoints in Khwajaghar area of Archi district in the province.

The clashes lasted for several hours, he said, adding that the Taliban also suffered casualties, but feel short to provide more details on its exact figures.

But a source talking on condition of anonymity, said that eight security forces were killed in the clashes and that a number of shops in Archi bazaar stock fire.

Dasht-e-Archi is considered as the most insecure district of northern Kunduz. The clash between the Afghan security forces and Taliban rebels come amid a historic Afghans-to-Afghans peace negotiations in Doha. The government peace negotiation team, who is currently in Qatar and scheduling the agendas of the intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban, said that reaching a comprehensive ceasefire would be the top priority of the negotiations.