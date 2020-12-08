15 million Afghans live under poverty line, says government data

AT News

KABUL: The statistics department said Wednesday that the number of people in Afghanistan living under poverty line reaches to 15 million.

It said that about 40 per cent of individuals are under poverty line as the Corona virus pandemic caused many people lose their jobs across Afghanistan.

The department said that work force in 2014 was 6.80 per cent men and 8.26 per cent women. The rate is now 4.68 per cent men and 5.16 per cent women.

However, the national statistics department claims that unemployment rate has decreased in the current year.

The department said that the number of child laborers is 7.17 per cent that has increased comparing to the past years.

The report comes one day after a newspaper report said that government officials including President Ghani’s aides receive millions of Afs for their personal expenses.