15 terrorist attacks in Kabul only in November

AT News

KABUL: November was called as the deadliest month in Kabul since January with 15 terrorist attacks killing and injuring dozens of civilians and security forces, according to interior ministry.

Tareq Aryan, interior ministry spokesman, said Wednesday that the attacks were carried out by different terrorist networks.

“A car bomb attack was nullified and some people charged with magnetic bombs were arrested,” said Aryan.

Terrorists stormed a building at the Kabul University in November that killed 22 and wounded another 40, mostly students.

24 rockets landed in different parts of Kabul city in November and one day after the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister to Kabul. 10 civilians were killed and 50 more injured. A young man and his young sister were among the dead.

Former journalist, Yama Siavash was killed along with his two colleagues in November after a bomb attached to their vehicles went off.

Magnetic bomb blasts killed and injured many people in different parts of Kabul city in November.

Violence cases intensified after President Ghani ordered his first deputy Amrullah Saleh to take responsibility for the capital’s security.