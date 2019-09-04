150 Taliban, Daesh shun violence in Kunar

AT News Report

KABUL: 150 Taliban and Daesh militants have renounced violence and joined the peace process in eastern Kunar province of the country, officials said Wednesday.

“110 Taliban and 40 Daesh fighters while brining 150 light and heavy weapons surrendered to government” Nasrat Rahimi, Spokesman for Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The surrendered insurgents had been involved in terrorist and destructive activities and were carrying out armed attacks against security forces in Sawkai, Watapour, Chapa-Dara, and Manogai districts of Kunar, Rahimi said.

Kunar is among the insecure provinces of the country with both Daesh and Taliban having control over remote and mountainous.

A security source confirmed to Afghanistan Times these fighters were surrendered to security forces with intelligence work of the National Directorate of Security operatives.

Taliban and Daesh fighters had several fights over control of areas in remote districts.