1,501 infected, 66 dead from coronavirus in Iran

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Sixty-six people have died and 1,501 people have been infected by coronavirus in Iran, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in an announcement on state TV.

“The definite latest numbers we have are 523 new infections and 12 new deaths so the total number of those infected is 1501 until now and the number of deaths is 66,” he said.

The virus also spread into Afghanistan and the Minister of Public Health, Ferozuddin Feroz has said recently that refugee deportations from Iran have increased the risk of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In his trip to western Nimroz province, Minister Feroz called on the provincial local officials to cooperate with the provincial health officials to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, Feroz said the ministry has prioritized the precaution process and appointed special medical teams. “The medical teams have been appointed in borders and airports; they are trying to diagnose the individuals who suffering from coronavirus.”