152 Taliban fighters killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 152 Taliban insurgents were killed and 74 others wounded in a series of military operations carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Laghman, Ghazni, Logar, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Zabul, Ghor, Badghis, Herat, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Kunduz and Takhar provinces that killed 152 insurgents and left 74 others wounded, the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 16 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, said the statement.