157 Taliban insurgents killed in latest military stings

KABUL: At least 157 Taliban insurgents were killed and 99 others wounded in latest military clampdown conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces around the country in the past 24 hours.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces conducted operation and counter attacks against Taliban rebels in Laghman, Kunar, Paktia, Wardak, Ghazni, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Balkh, Samangan, Jawzjan, Helmand, Nimroz, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, in which 157 insurgents were killed and 99 others wounded, the Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

The Afghan security forces also arrested 26 Taliban rebels, the statement added.

According to the statement, 95 rounds of mines planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.