15Kg drug seized in Khost

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan National Police (ANP) has discovered and seized 15kg of drugs in southern Khost province.

Ministry of Interior said the ANP managed to discover and confiscate 15kg of hashish during an operation conducted in Domanda district of the province.

The ministry in a statement further added that the seized drugs recovered from a vehicle hidden in its compartments.

A suspected was also arrested in connection to confiscated drug and further inquiry is going on over his case, underlined the statement.