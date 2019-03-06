Home / Latest Updates / 15Kg drug seized in Khost

15Kg drug seized in Khost

admin March 6, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 16 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan National Police (ANP) has discovered and seized 15kg of drugs in southern Khost province.

Ministry of Interior said the ANP managed to discover and confiscate 15kg of hashish during an operation conducted in Domanda district of the province.

The ministry in a statement further added that the seized drugs recovered from a vehicle hidden in its compartments.

A suspected was also arrested in connection to confiscated drug and further inquiry is going on over his case, underlined the statement.

About admin

Check Also

US assists flood affected Afghans

AT News Report KABUL: In response to severe flooding affecting nine provinces in Afghanistan, the …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved