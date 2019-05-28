16 civilians, 5 police killed in Taliban attacks in Ghor

AT Monitoring Desk

FEROZKOH: At least 16 civilians and five policemen have been killed and 15 others wounded in Taliban assaults in western Ghor province.

Residents and officials said on Tuesday the incidents took place in Shabshudagi and Bykab villages on the outskirts of Ferozkoh — the provincial capital — late on Monday night, Pajhwok Afghan News Reported.

Mohammad Ibrahim Mowahid and Abdul Hakim, both residents of the area, told Pajhwok Afghan News the insurgents showed no mercy to the inhabitants.

Innocent civilians including children were killed, they alleged, putting the toll at 16 dead and more than 20 others wounded.

Abdul Basir Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, said 16 civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed. He also verified the killing of five policemen.

About 16 civilians were wounded during the overnight attacks. Without giving exact figures, he said the militants also suffered casualties in the clash.

He warned the provincial capital could fall to the Taliban if the government did not take steps in time to keep the militants at bay.

Abdul Hai Khatibi, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok that both sides had suffered casualties. However, he did not have exact figures.

The attack comes as the leader of the Taliban for the second time gathered in Moscow and held meetings with the Afghan influential figures to find a political settlement in Afghanistan. The Taliban members already wrapped up sixth round of talks with US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation in Doha, where Khalilzad said they have made steady but slow progress. However, the Taliban time and again rejected to hold direct talks with the Afghan government.