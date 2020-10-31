16 criminals nabbed in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: The Kabul Police has arrested 16 people on the charge of different crimes during the latest crackdown around the city.

These suspected criminals are accused of armed robbery, disruption of public order, plundering and stealing mobiles of the citizens in different parts of Kabul city in the past 48 hours, the ministry of interior said on Saturday.

One AK 47 and one pistol were discovered and confiscated from these criminals, the statement said.

Their cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding.

The breakthrough made is as recently the police had publicized the pictures and names of wanted criminals on walls in different PDs in Kabul, a number of them turned themselves to the police.

Following publicity of dangerous criminals’ photos and names in different PDs in Kabul, a number of the criminals came under pressure from society and families and were willing to turn to the police and help security forces in the arrest of the leaders of the gangs.