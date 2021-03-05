16 People Dead in Badakhshan Avalanche

AT News

KABUL: At least 16 people have died in a major avalanche that occurred in Raghistan district in the Northeastern Badakhshan province on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Nek Mohammad Nazari said that another five people received injuries. The avalanche happened in Zarandab village in the district.

It was a nightmare, and the problem is that the avalanche-hit area is under control of the Taliban group, he said. “We are still making efforts to help rescue the trapped people there.”

Bashir Samim, Head Provincial Council confirmed that 16 people have died and six others were injured in the avalanche. According to him, it happened at around 09:30am local time.

Mr. Samim called on the government to immediately provide assistance to the victims.

At least 310 people were killed in deadly avalanches that struck Panjshir province in 2015.

Unfortunately, natural disasters such as landslides, floods and avalanches have taken a heavy toll on the Afghans.