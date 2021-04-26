16 people suffered injuries in Kunar rocket attack

AT News

KABUL: At least 16 Afghan civilians suffered injuries after a rocket fired by the Taliban landed in governor house in eastern Kunar province. The incident happened while a holy Quran completion recitation program was underway.

Taliban fired a mortar on Assad Abad center on Monday morning that hit the hall of the governor house, Kunar Governor Spokesman, Ghani Mosamem said.

He said that 13 participants and three managers of the program were wounded.

The wounded people were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Provincial Governor, Mohammad Iqbal Saeed said that the cruel enemy of the country by conducting such an attack during the holy month of Ramadan once again showed that “they don’t believe in any values.”

He said that the enemy don’t have the capability to face the Afghan security forces in the battlefield, and carry such cowardly attacks that only the civilians are the main victims.

No group, including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Kunar is an insecure province in the east, having crossing points bordering with Pakistan tribal areas, where Taliban and Daesh terrorists are strongly active in many parts of the province, many times carrying out attacks and rocket shelling, inflicting heavy toll on the civilians and the security forces.