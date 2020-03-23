16 Taliban rebels killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed 16 Taliban fighters in southern Kandahar province, local official said on Monday. In addition to that 17 other Taliban rebels received injuries in the attack.

The attack came after Taliban fighters attacked security forces checkpoints in Maiwand district of the province.

The Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Ahmad Baheer Ahmadi told Afghanistan Times that the clash took place on Sunday night in Khak-e-Chopan village. “Security forces have not suffered any casualty,” he added.

In the meantime, a motorbike bombing in southeastern Paktia province on Monday left one police dead and two other, including a civilian wounded. The blast took place in Gardiz, the capital city of the province.

Governor’s Spokesman Abdullah Hassrat in message to the media outlets said that the explosives were placed in a motorbike.

The Taliban’s Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied the Taliban’s involvement in the incident.

Despite the continuation of peace efforts to put an end to the Afghanistan’s longest conflicts, there is no reduction in violence and conflicts in the country so far, as both the Afghan government and Taliban the attacks.