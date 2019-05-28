16 Taliban rebels killed in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and nine others injured during a joint clearance operation carried out Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) backed by Afghan Air Forces (AAF), ministry of interior said Tuesday.

The operation took place in Taghari region, Maruf district of Kandahar in which 13 Taliban rebels were killed, the ministry said in a statement.

“One rocket launcher, one AK-47 rifle, one radio handset and motorcycle seized.”

In the meantime, three Taliban militants were killed and five others injured after ANDSF launched a joint clearance operation Khakriz district of Kandahar.

This comes as the Afghan security forces intensified attacking Taliban insurgents after the group rejected ceasefire call during holy month of Ramadan.

The national unity government called on Taliban to embrace ceasefire during Ramadan, but the Taliban rejected, saying the will keep fighting as it was more rewards during this month.