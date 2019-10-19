16 villages cleared, 20 Taliban killed in Baghlan

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces pushed back Taliban insurgents and cleared 16 villages during operations carried out in northern Baghlan province, military officials said Saturday.

The villages of Arabha, Mullaian, Wardakha villages, in Dand-e-Ghori, Khogianai, Sharja, Sambartor, Geswara Manga khil villages in Dand-e-Shahabudin, Ibrahim Khill and Mangakha in the Chashma-e-Sher district were cleared from Taliban by Afghan security forces during crackdowns, said a statement issued by Ministry of Defesne (MoD).

Statement said that 20 Taliban were killed and tens of others wounded during operations as well.

Clearance operations will be continued to suppress militants and clear villages in the province, the statement underlined.