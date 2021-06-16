160 Taliban fighters killed in a series of military raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 160 Taliban insurgents were killed and 108 others wounded in a series of military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Kunduz, Ghazni, Badghis, Herat, Helmand, Ghor, Nangarhar, Maidan Wardak and Badakhshan provinces that killed 160 Taliban insurgents and left 108 others injured, the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, another 11 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy destroyed, underlined statement.