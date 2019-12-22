160m Afs allocated to rebuild historic sites

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of information and culture has said that 160 million Afs has been allocated to repair and rebuild the historic sites across the country.

Acting minister, Hassina Safi said in a press conference that over 5, 000 historic moneymen have been surveyed, in which at least 1, 777 of them need repairing..

According to her, more than 811 historic moneymen have been registered and nominated, and over 296 other localities have been repaired.

“Significant plans have been made for the mostly damaged moneymen which are in a critical situation,” she added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Rasul Bawari, deputy of the ministry told the news conference that over 290 ancient moneymen have been repaired since 2001.

The ministry’s officials have called on the citizens to assist with the ministry regarding protection of the historic localities in the country.