162 Taliban rebels killed in fresh military ops

KABUL: At least 162 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded in a series of military clampdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, defense officials said Tuesday.

The Afghan security forces backed by the Afghan Air Forces conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktia, Zabul, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Baghlan and Takhar provinces, in which 162 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, 32 rounds of mines and IEDs planted by Taliban insurgents to target civilians and security forces were discovered and defused by Afghan security forces.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed, the statement added.