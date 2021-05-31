165 Taliban fighters killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 165 Taliban insurgents were killed and 85 others wounded in a series of military stings conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said Monday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Badghis, Herat, Farah, Balkh, Helmand and Takhar provinces, in which 165 insurgents were killed and 85 others wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, two Taliban rebels were arrested during the raids, the statement added.

According to the statement, 49 rounds of mines and IEDs planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed, the statement added.