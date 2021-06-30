Home / Latest Updates / 166 Taliban insurgents killed in raids

166 Taliban insurgents killed in raids

admin June 30, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 32 Views

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces carried out several operations across the country, killing 166 Taliban rebels and wounding 82 others, defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Six militants were arrested, the statement said, adding that some weapons and ammunitions were seized during the operations. The operations were conducted in Laghman, Nangarhar, Khost, Logar, Wardak, Ghazni, Kandahar, Badghis, Herat, Helmand, Badakhshan and Parwan provinces.

The security forces defused 34 rounds of mines that were planted to target the civilians.  The armed conflicts have been intensified between the Afghan security forces and Taliban countrywide amid the withdrawal of international forces.

About admin

Check Also

Germany completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan

AT News KABUL: Germany has completed the pullout of its last contingent of troops from …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved