166 Taliban insurgents killed in raids

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces carried out several operations across the country, killing 166 Taliban rebels and wounding 82 others, defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Six militants were arrested, the statement said, adding that some weapons and ammunitions were seized during the operations. The operations were conducted in Laghman, Nangarhar, Khost, Logar, Wardak, Ghazni, Kandahar, Badghis, Herat, Helmand, Badakhshan and Parwan provinces.

The security forces defused 34 rounds of mines that were planted to target the civilians. The armed conflicts have been intensified between the Afghan security forces and Taliban countrywide amid the withdrawal of international forces.