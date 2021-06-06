168 Taliban rebels killed in fresh military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 168 Taliban insurgents were killed and 59 others wounded in a series of military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said Sunday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces conducted operations and counter attacks against the Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktika, Daykundi, Zabul, Badghis, Herat, Ghor Balkh, Jawzjan, Samangan, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces that killed 168 Taliban insurgents, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 14 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban militants to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement concluded.