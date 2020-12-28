17 criminals sent behind bars

AT News

KABUL: Kabul Police has arrested 17 people on charge of different criminal acts in a latest crackdown conducted in different parts of the city and some of its districts.

Police succeeded to capture 17 people accused of armed robbery, kidnapping, disrupt of public order, plundering and stealing mobiles of the citizens in 1st, 3rd , 4th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 12th and 19th PDs also in Chahar Asiab and QaraBagh districts of Kabul, Kabul Police Press Desk said in a statement on Monday.

Five pistols, a knife and a vehicle were also discovered from the criminals.

Their cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding.

According to the statement, cooperation of people with the police as part of the security charter have caused to the detention of many criminals.