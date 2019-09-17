17 drug traffickers sent behind bars

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 17 drug runners were arrested during anti-narcotics crackdown conducted by Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) in different provinces in the past one week, official said Tuesday.

A statement issued by the courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said that 17 drug traffickers were arrested during operation by CNP in Kabul, Nangarhar, Zabul, Panjshir, Kandahar and Kapisa provinces.

CNP has recovered and seized 50.986kg heroin, 82kg opium, 207.0244kg hashish, 106.984kg crystal and 416g tablets of K from the aforementioned nabbed drug runners, the statement added.

Out of 17 detained drug dealers, two of them planned to smuggle drug via Hamid Karzai International Airport to India. “They were detained after being identified.”

According to the statement, after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF courts convicted the accused traffickers, mentioned the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics Law of Afghanistan.