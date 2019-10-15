17 drug traffickers sent behind bars

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 17 drug runners were sentenced to years behind bars in the past one week after they were found guilty of drug trafficking.

A statement issued by Courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said Tuesday that 17 drug traffickers, including a woman sentenced to one and half – 13 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by Primary and Appeal Court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 4kg heroin, over 78kg hashish, kg crystal and 335 liters of ethanol from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement added.

At the same period, CNP has arrested 32 suspected drug traffickers, including two women in different operations across the country.

According to the statement, after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF courts has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and would be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics Law of Afghanistan.

At the same period, CNP succeeded to arrest 22 suspected drug traffickers, who their dossiers sent to judicial organs for further inquiry.