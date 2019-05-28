17 drug traffickers sent behind bars

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 17 drug runners were sentenced to year behind bars in the past one week after found guilty of drug trafficking.

A statement by courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said Tuesday that 17 drug traffickers sentenced to five – 13 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary and appeal court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 3kg heroin, over 14kg morphine, 12kg opium, 918kg hashish and 1kg crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement added.

At the same period, CNP has arrested 32 suspected drug traffickers, including two women during operation in different provinces.

Out of 32 drug traffickers, eight of them were those smugglers, who planned to smuggle drug through Hamid Karzai International Airport to India, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who were identified and arrested.

Statement said that after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF courts has convicted the accused traffickers, the statement added.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and would be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.