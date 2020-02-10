17 hostages freed from Taliban prison

AT News

KABUL: Afghan intelligence forces stormed a Taliban jail and rescued seventeen people who had been held hostage in northern Kunduz province – which is home to an ever growing unbridled insurgency.

National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said that its operatives carried out a preemptive operation targeted Taliban controlled jail in Naw Abad area of Khanabad district of Kunduz, which as result has freed 17 people including 15 national security forces.

Statement said that the prison was under control of Qari Wali a Taliban commander, where the commander’s prison and hideout destroyed by Afghan security forces in the area.

Statement further added that some ammunition and mines also discovered and confiscated by security forces during crackdown.

It is pertained to mention that Kunduz is one of the volatile provinces of Afghanistan where Taliban terrorists are actively operating and conducting subversive actives in some district of the province.