17 militants killed in police counter-attacks in Faryab

KABUL: At least 17 Taliban fighters were killed in the northwestern province of Faryab in police counter-attacks, provincial officials said.

Taliban attacked police some police outposts during the past 72 hours in the Qaisar district, but faced hard resistance that killed 17 of their fighters.

Karim Yuresh, provincial police spokesman, said Monday that five of the attackers were also injured in the counter attack.

He said that three police officers were also killed.

Taliban have lately intensified attacks on security forces in different provinces after the group in a peace deal with the United States, agreed to stop attacking on the US troops.

The militants agreed a three-day cease fire offered by the government during the Eid days late May, but their attacks increased after the they broke the truce in early June.