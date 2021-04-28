17 Taliban rebels killed in fresh ops

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces conducted raids against the Taliban in the central province of Ghazni, killing at least 17 Taliban insurgents and 12 others were wounded, the defense ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the security forces supported by the Afghan Air Force targeted the Taliban’s hideouts in Arzo-e-Khurd and Arzo-e-Kalan areas of the provincial capital city of the same name, Ghazni.

Some weapons and ammunition were seized, the statement said, adding that two hideouts of the insurgents were destroyed.

Taliban have not commented in regards so far.

Ghazni is one of the insecure provinces, where the Taliban are strongly active. The province was once at the edge of collapse to the insurgents.