170 new infections, 13 deaths reported in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan recorded 170 new positive coronavirus and 13 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said.

These cases were reported positive out of 2,275 samples tested during the same period of time.

The new cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Nangarhar, Takhar, Baghlan, Kunduz, Parwan, Nimroz, Ghazni, Logar, Badakhshan, Wardak, Helmand, Laghman, Kunar, Khost, Zabul, and Paktika provinces.

According to data provided by the ministry of public health, the deaths were reported in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Paktia, Nimroz, Ghazni and Laghman provinces.

Afghanistan now has 51,764 confirmed cases with another 2,148 have lost their lives to the virus since the infection for the first time diagnosed in Heart province nearly one year ago. The total recoveries are now standing at 40,678.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 1.7 million and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 79,406,417, according to Johns Hopkins University.