18 Haqqani militants killed in Paktika raids

AT Monitoring Desk

SHARAN: Air raids conducted by the foreign troops have killed at least 18 Haqqani Network militants in southeastern Paktika province, an official said Sunday.

Mohammad Ayub, an Afghan National Army (ANA) commander based in Birmal district, international troops conducted airstrikes in the area late on Saturday night.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News 19 insurgents, including two group leaders of the Haqqani Network, were killed in the overnight strikes in Zbargi and Mangreti areas.

Rahmatullah Zaland, a resident of the area, confirmed to Pajhwok that operations had been underway in Wazir, Syedgi and Mangreti localities over the past few days.

Without giving exact figures, the inhabitant said a large number of fighters had been killed in the crackdown.