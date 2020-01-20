18 insurgents killed in latest ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 18 Taliban militants have been killed and six others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Paktia, Helmand Balkh, Kandahar, Urzgan and Kunduz provinces, in which 18 militants were killed and six others wounded.

Afghan forces arrested 10 rebels and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, seven Taliban insurgents were killed, one suspect was arrested, two vehicles, one motorbikes and huge amount of weapons and ammunition were seized in Jaji Aryoub and Zurmat districts of Paktia—five militants killed, two detained, one kg opium was confiscated, one IED making facility and one explosives depot were destroyed in Nahar Saraj and Nad Ali districts of Helmand—four rebels killed in Sholgara district of Balkh and two insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in Zang-e-tan Village of the Shah Walikut district of Kandahar province.

Similarly, two insurgents were wounded in Khas-Uruzgan district of Uruzgan and seven militants were detained, amount of weapons and munitions was seized and 10 rounds of IEDs were discovered and defused in Char Dara districts and capital areas of Kunduz province.

In past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including eight strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.