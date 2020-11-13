18 security forces killed in two attacks

AT News

KABUL: At least 18 Afghan security forces have been killed in two attacks around Afghanistan, as violence keeps the country in its grasp and the start of the intra-Afghan talks remain fragile.

Defense ministry said four army soldiers were killed and five others injured in a car bombing targeted their outpost in the Arghandi area in Paghman district of Kabul city on Friday morning.

In the second deadly attack, at least 12 Afghan security forces were killed after the Taliban attacked Bala Hisar military base in Imam Sahib District in northern Kunduz province on Thursday night. Another 11 security forces received injuries in the attack.

Another two police lost their lives to a roadside bomb. These two police members were heading to the army base to help their comrades when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb, in which two more were wounded, a source said Friday.

The base was said to have fallen to Taliban control. Bala Hisar military base is considered one of the key bases in the Northern Province. The military base, which is a key base in the northern province, fell to the Taliban for some hours but was retaken by the security forces, ToloNews reported quoting sources.

The sources said that at least 10 Taliban members were killed or wounded in the attack, but the Taliban has not commented on the incident.

Violence remained high across the country in recent days in which many lives, including women and children were taken and many more were wounded. The escalation is coming when Afghan peace delegation and Taliban negotiating members are in Doha for over two months now sans any progress. The Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah said Friday that Doha talks did not have any progress yet.