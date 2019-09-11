18 years after 9/11; Extremist groups yet to defeat

AT News Report

KABUL: 18 years back, the United States sent military to Afghanistan after the collapse of Taliban government in November 2001. The decision came in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, which al-Qaeda terrorist network claimed responsibility.

The then US President George W. Bush called on Taliban leadership to hand al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to them. Bin Laden was in Afghanistan and Taliban rejected the request that led to US military invasion.

The US and its Western allies came to the already war-torn country under the pretext of war on terror. But the foreigners’ presence didn’t help for the elimination of terrorist groups, but the number of these groups who work at the order of regional intelligence services unbelievably increased.

Former Taliban officials say that the attacks on Word Trade Center were just the US plots to invade Afghanistan.

Political analysts say that the US invasion paved the ground for other countries to start interfering in Afghanistan, where several proxy wars are going on now.

They slam the US for not fulfilling promises to rebuild Afghanistan economically and militarily, which economic situation has even more deteriorated after 18 years. According to analysts, Afghan army would not exist even for one week without the US donation.

They also criticize President Trump for “incorrect” decision over stopping talks with Taliban, saying the move caused Afghan to lose their hopes for peace.

Former jihadi leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said Tuesday that the US targeted Islamic states under the pretext of war on terror and helped terrorist groups to use Islamic countries as safe heavens.