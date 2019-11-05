180k returnee, IDP children gain access to education

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Education (MoE) said it has granted over 180,000 returnee and Internal Displaced People (IDP)’s children with education facility across the country this year.

MoE through its education working group with the financial support of domestic and international organizations has provided education facilities to 184,749 returnees and IDP children during urgent situation across the country at the current year, MoE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Statement said that out of the mentioned children 105,991 were girls, who were provided with education facility.

The returnee and IDP children covered through education programs were in Balkh, Badghis, Herat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Sar-e-Pul, Urozgan, Zabul, Faryab, Samangan, Paktika and Helmand provinces, added the statement.

MoE had established 5,080 interim classrooms, which through provided 5,849 person job opportunity based on their qualification as teachers in the aforementioned provinces, noted the statement.

Statement said that IDP children due to lack of education documents were covered via nine months and three years training classrooms, which was created based on the needs through survey by associations and later they were reenrolled in the nearest governmental schools in the area.

MoE is committed to provide education facility to all children in balance, where last year 246,000 IDP and returnee children were covered through education programs in 80 districts throughout the country, the statement added.