1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths reported in a single day

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 1,847new cases of coronavirus and 78 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry’s data, the new cases came positive out of 4,629 suspected samples tested in different laboratories during the same period of hours.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 105,749 cases nationwide.

Another 670 patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

The total number of deaths from the virus exceeded 4,293 since the outbreak of the pandemic started over one year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,866,287 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 178,495,937.