186 Taliban insurgents killed in fresh raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 186 Taliban insurgents were killed and 94 others were wounded during a series of military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, the ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Force, the Afghan security forces carried out operations and counter attacks against the Taliban militants in Nuristan, Laghman, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Urzgan, Herat, Balkh, Jawzjan, Helmand, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces, which hundreds of insurgents were killed and wounded, the ministry’s statement said.

According to the statement, 28 rounds of mines and IEDs planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused by the Afghan security forces.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition of were also destroyed, the statement added.