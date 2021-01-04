19 criminals sent behind bars

AT News

KABUL: Kabul Police has arrested 19 criminals on charge of various crimes during fresh crackdowns around the capital city in the past 48 hours.

They were accused of robbery, disruption of public order, plundering, selling drugs and stealing mobiles of the citizens in PDs of 2nd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 21st and in QaraBagh district of Kabul, said Kabul Police Press Desk.

Three pistols, one AK-47 with some drugs were also discovered and confiscated from these criminals, the statement added.

According to the statement, the cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding.

The statement says people’s cooperation with police under the framework of Kabul security charter has led to the detention of many criminals.