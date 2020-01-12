19 dead in heavy rains, snowfall

KABUL: Afghanistan was hit again by heavy rains and snowfall this week as several provinces across the country reported deaths as well as severe transport delays and disruptions.

State Ministry for Disaster Management has confirmed at least 19 deaths caused by the snowstorm and torrential rains across Afghanistan. More than 26 are reported to be injured from incidents caused directly by the heavy precipitations over past day.

The authority’s spokesperson, Tamim Azimi, told Afghanistan Times that two people were killed in Herat, six people killed and seven injured in Kandahar and six more injured in Helmand province.

He said disaster management committees have reached out to affected households for emergency aid.

Herat’s gubernatorial spokesman has confirmed death of eight people after their house roofs toppled roof following heavy rains. Kandahar governor office said eight people including three children and three women lost their lives and thirteen were hurt in downpours, floods and roof collapses in Kandahar city and Spinboldak district. Helmand’s gubernatorial spokesman has confirmed death of three people in a torrential rain in Kajaki district.

The harsh winter has led to the deaths of many in the last month. Five people died and seven others were badly hurt after heavy snowfalls hit four provinces.

Although the severely low temperatures are taking their toll on people, the snow is needed in Afghanistan as it has remained in the grip of a drought for the last decade.