19 Taliban fighters killed in crackdowns

February 3, 2021

AT News

KABUL: At least 19 Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded during operations carried out by Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours.

Taliban planned to attack Afghan security forces position in Nawa district of southern Helmand, who were targeted by Afghan air forces in the district, said a statement issued by Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Wednesday.

The statement said that eight Taliban fighters including a commander of the group named Yaseen were killed.

It said that five other insurgents were killed and three injured during operation conducted by Afghan forces in Shahr-e-Safa district of Zabul province.

Two vehicles of the enemy with some amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were destroyed, added statement.

According to the statement, 14 Improvised Explosive Devices were discovered and defused in the district by Afghan forces as well.

Also six Taliban insurgents were killed in Arghandab and Khakrez districts of Kandahar province by Afghan forces, added statement.

Additionally ten Improvised Explosive Devices which were planted by Taliban on public roads in the district were discovered and defused, the statement underlined.

