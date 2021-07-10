191 Taliban insurgents killed in fresh fighting

AT News

KABUL: At least 191 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 102 others wounded in a series of military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said Saturday. Backed by the Afghan Air Force, the Afghan security forces conducted operations and counter attacks, targeting Taliban militants in Ghazni, Khost, Zabul, Badghis, Balkh, Sar-e Pol, Helmand, Nimruz, Kunduz, Takhar and Kapisa provinces, killing at least 191 Taliban insurgents, 102 others were injured, the ministry said in a statement. Another 23 Taliban rebels were arrested during the same period of time in different provinces, the statement added. According to the statement, 14 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused. Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement concluded.