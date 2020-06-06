2 dead in Taliban shelling in Sar-e Pul

AT News

KABUL: Presidential security officials in northern Sar-e-Pul said that the Taliban shelling on the residential houses killed two and wounded one women.

Noor Agha Faizy said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Sayedabad village located alongside the Jawzjan-Sar-e-Pull highway nearby the provincial capital city.

According to him, the killed included a 57 years old woman and a 45 years of old man.

He said that the motive behind the murder was not cleared by the militants.

The Taliban have not said anything at this point thus far. The civilians have often been the main victims of unstoppable violence in Afghanistan. The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan in a statement expressed concerns over the intensification of the civilians’ casualties inflicted by the Taliban during the holy month of Ramadan.