Home / Latest Updates / 2 dead in Taliban shelling in Sar-e Pul

2 dead in Taliban shelling in Sar-e Pul

Faizi mansour June 6, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 116 Views

AT News

KABUL: Presidential security officials in northern Sar-e-Pul said that the Taliban shelling on the residential houses killed two and wounded one women.

Noor Agha Faizy said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Sayedabad village located alongside the Jawzjan-Sar-e-Pull highway nearby the provincial capital city.

According to him, the killed included a 57 years old woman and a 45 years of old man.

He said that the motive behind the murder was not cleared by the militants.

The Taliban have not said anything at this point thus far. The civilians have often been the main victims of unstoppable violence in Afghanistan. The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan in a statement expressed concerns over the intensification of the civilians’ casualties inflicted by the Taliban during the holy month of Ramadan.

About Faizi mansour

Check Also

Taliban runs opiate production and trafficking in Afghanistan; UN says

AT News KABUL: The United Nations says in a report that Taliban militants run the …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved