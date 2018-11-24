2 feared dead in Kandahar helicopter ‘hard landing’

AT News Report-KABUL: At least two army soldiers are unaccounted for after an emergency landing of an army helicopter in the mountains of southern Kandahar province, authorities said Saturday.

Two soldiers have been wounded in the hard landing.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman said that “an army chopper during landing faced technical challenges in Maroof district of Kandahar today morning.”

He said that two army soldiers were martyred and two others wounded in the incident.

He said that investigation started over the case and detail will be released later.