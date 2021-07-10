2 killed in Kabul blast

AT News

KABUL: At least two civilians lost their lives and four others received injuries in a blast in Kabul on Saturday morning. An IED placed inside a property shop in Kart-e-Naw area in PD 8th went off at around 9:10am local time, killing two civilians and four others were wounded, Kabul Police Press Disk said in a statement. The wounded people were shifted to the hospital and police has launched inquiry on the incident. IED blasts and other criminal activities have increased in Kabul and security officials are scrambling to maintain security.