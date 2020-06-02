2 policemen killed in insider attack in Uruzgan

AT News

KABUL: Two police officers were killed and two more wounded when a Taliban infiltrators opened fire on them in the southern province of Uruzgan, provincial officials said.

Zelgai Ebadi, provincial spokesman, said that the incident happened late Monday at a police checkpoint at the southern outskirts of Tarin Kot city, the provincial capital.

Ebadi said that the attacker had taken arms and ammunition from the checkpoint and deserted to the militants.

The infiltrator is said to have recently joined police force.

Tens of soldiers and police have been the victims of attacks carried out by Taliban infiltrators commonly called as insider attacks.

Besides, the militants’ infiltrators have launched attacks on the foreign troops, killing and injuring dozens of them.