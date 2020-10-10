20 members of uprising forces defect to Taliban

AT News

KABUL: At least 20 public uprising forces have joined the Taliban rank in Khwahan district of northern Badakhshan province.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Sanaullah Rohani on Saturday said that the Taliban have staged attacks on the security checkpoints in Howz area of Khwahan district. According to him, 20 public uprising forces, who were surrendered by the Taliban fighters, pledged loyalty and jointed the group.

But the Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on his twitter that 51 Afghan police and uprising forces with their military equipments joined the militants.

Badakshan is located in northeastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have recently been slightly active.