20 militants killed in fresh ops

KABUL: At least 20 Taliban militants have been killed and five others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Kunar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Herat, Faryab, Zabul and Khost provinces, in which 20 militants were killed and five others wounded.

Afghan security forces succeeded to arrest six suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, six Daesh loyalists were killed in Sokay district of Kunar—five militants killed, one wounded and two suspects detained in Nahr-e-Seraj and Marja districts of Helmand—three insurgents killed four communication tunnel, 50 kg explosives destroyed and two rounds of IEDs recovered and defused in related capital area of Uruzgan—three Taliban fighters killed and two others wounded in Shindan district of Herat province.

Similarly, two militants were killed and two others wounded in Qaysar district of Faryab—one rebel killed in Tazer area of the Shah Joy district in Zabul—four suspects arrested in Sabri district of Khost province.

In the past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including three strikes on enemy sanctuaries.