20 militants killed in recent crackdowns

AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 20insurgents in fresh crackdowns conducted across the country in the past twodays, security officials said Tuesday.

In addition to that, 22 other insurgents were wounded in the fight against terror.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Afghan Air Force (AAF) conducted raids in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Ghazni, Zabul, Farah, Herat, Samangan, Faryab, Kunduz and Helmand provinces, in which 20 insurgents were killed and dozens other wounded.

Eight insurgents were killed and 11 wounded in Almar district of Faryab—eight militants killed, four others wounded and three sanctuaries along with some weapons and ammunitions destroyed in capital of Uruzgan and three militants killed, five others wounded in capital of Farah, the ministry’s statement said.

Similarly, two insurgents were killed, two others wounded a motorbike destroyed in Nowzad district of Helmand and an insurgent killed another wounded in Dasht-e- Archi district of Kundoz.