20 staff of presidential palace test positive for covid-19

AT News

KABUL: Sources in the government disclosed that at least 20 staff of presidential palace have tested positive for the Corona virus, causing panic around President Ghani who is now to make contact with his aides through internet.

“A contaminated document was sent to an office inside the presidential palace from another government organ and infected palace workers,” a senior official in the ministry of public health said Sunday on condition of anonymity.

“We had to send the infected employees and their families to quarantine, but the number could be higher.”

There is no indication that President Ghani who is in his 70s, has been infected.

Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said that government employees were ordered to stay home before testing the virus. He said the order was extended for three more weeks.

Ghani is said to make contacts with palace workers through video conferences.