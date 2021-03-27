20 Taliban rebels killed in latest raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 20 Taliban rebels were killed and 14 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Saturday.

The Afghan security forces carried out an operation in Imam Sahib District of northern Kunduz province, in which five Taliban fighters were killed and four others were wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

At least six Taliban rebels were killed and three others were wounded in Arghandab and Zherai district of southern Kandahar province.

Three insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in Khwaja Ghar district of Takhar, the statement added.

Three militants were killed and two others wounded in Trinkot capital city of southern Uruzgan province.

Similarly, three rebels were killed and one other wounded in Kishk-e-Kohana and Aoba districts of western Herat province.

Also the Afghan security forces discovered and safely defused 15 rounds of mines, which were placed by Taliban on number-1-highway of Maidan Wardak to target military members and civilians.